A bus conductor in Lagos state has got many Nigerians talking on social media. The bus conductor was spotted in a video dressed in a corporate outfit.
In the video, the young man was seen dressed in a complete suit with a tied and shoes. Unlike his colleagues, who normally wear casual outfits, mostly jeans and t-shirt paired with a pair of slippers for many of them.
A video of the bus conductor spotted calling passengers into his vehicle in his corporate outfit was shared on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.
The Twitter user identified as @EvansTed101, who shared the video, advised people to dress properly no matter their hustle.
WHATEVER YOUR HUSTLE IS, NEVER BE CAUGHT UNFRESH 😌 pic.twitter.com/SNcvPnUqHp— Gucci IceCream🍦 (@EvansTed101) November 8, 2019
