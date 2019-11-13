A bus conductor in Lagos state has got many Nigerians talking on social media. The bus conductor was spotted in a video dressed in a corporate outfit.





In the video, the young man was seen dressed in a complete suit with a tied and shoes. Unlike his colleagues, who normally wear casual outfits, mostly jeans and t-shirt paired with a pair of slippers for many of them.











A video of the bus conductor spotted calling passengers into his vehicle in his corporate outfit was shared on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The Twitter user identified as @EvansTed101, who shared the video, advised people to dress properly no matter their hustle.

This choice of outfit by the bus conductor came as a surprise to many Nigerians because of what people are already used to when it comes to bus conductors. Nigerians shared mixed reactions in comments under the post. Some Nigerians praised the bus conductor for the way he dressed while others complained about how he would feel under the sun.