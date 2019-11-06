



The Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Benin branch has declared three-day boycott of courts.





This is in protest of the recent security situation in Edo state which they alleged led to the kidnap of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division.





President of the branch, Prince Collins Benson Ogiegbean told newsmen in Benin city the state capital at the late hours of Tuesday that lawyers have been directed to boycott all court activities starting from Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th November.





He said the incessant kidnapping of their members was becoming worrisome.

According to him, ‘You all knew when we stopped representing kidnappers in court, but not too long ago we lifted that ban. We did this simply because of the personalities that meet with us concerning the said ugly trend that was becoming something else.





“Unfortunately, they are at it again to the extent that it is now the turn of the judges. The latest of this incidents happen to be a justice of the Court of Appeal, that is Honourable Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Benin Division.





“We want the security agencies to wake up, we also want the government to wake up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties.





“From Wednesday the 6th day of November, we are boycotting all courts including the district courts across Edo state. No lawyer is permitted to appear in courts. This is in solidarity to Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme.





“We, therefore, immediately setup a taskforce to be headed by Douglas Ogbankwa Esq, they must ensure total compliance. We shall review the situation if our lordship is not rescued or found.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday