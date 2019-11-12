



Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the national assembly will pass the 2020 budget on November 28.





Lawan said this on Tuesday shortly after the commencement of legislative business at the senate.





The senate president said following the work done by the various committees, a report on the budget proposal is expected to be laid in the upper legislative chamber on November 26.





“All the committees have done their work so well within the defined parameters and therefore we expect the appropriations committee to galvanise into action and produce the report to be laid here on the 26th November – next two weeks before the senate,” Lawan said.





“I believe this will be the same thing in our sister chamber, the house of representatives, so that we are able to pass the 2020 appropriation bill on the 28th of November.”





On October 8, President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the national assembly.





The lawmakers commenced work on the proposal immediately, and on October 15, it passed second reading in the upper legislative chamber.





The budget defence exercise by the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) before the lawmakers was concluded on November 5.