Sensational Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has revealed her biggest life challenge.The filmmaker who also recently became an author said her public divorce and breakup with an African entertainer, made her uncomfortable.” For me, it is a tie between a huge, public divorce that I went through with my ex -husband and my breakup with another African celebrity that had too much press behind it. I am a private person when it comes to my personal affairs so those two moments were a bit uncomfortable for me. Those experiences I also spoke about in my book “A Toast to Life” because I needed to let people know more about who I am as a woman outside of the paparazzi headlines and how I struggled and survived it all”, she said.Speaking further, the curvy role interpreter opened up on her plans to appear in Hollywood movies.“I think that Hollywood is feeling the pressure of paying attention to Nollywood and other African film industries which is very exciting as someone seeking to bring content to this country. I am looking to act, produce, write and collaborate more with Black women in the industry such as Ava Duvernay, Debra Martin Chase, Michelle Sneed and others who have set the path on fire for Black women in film in Hollywood”