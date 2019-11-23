Nigerian comedian, Funnybone has revealed how he feels after the demise of his mother. In a recent chat, the actor who is still mourning the loss of his mom said he was away when his dear mother died.“I was away and had planned on my return to go and see her on a Thursday morning, but sadly she died that day. I have been trying to console myself with the fact that she is somewhere better and resting. She lived a good life.“For me, pain is gone. I don’t know what pain looks like again. My mother was not sick. She was healthy. So, it hurts me so bad. Her burial is in January. After that, I would take a trip to rest. Mum was my inspiration and motivation. Now that she’s gone, I know she’ll be happy seeing me lay back. So, I want to keep making her proud,” he stated.On marriage and his choice of a wife, the Anambra State-born entertainer said: “I wish to marry a woman like my mother, but if I compare my mother with the women I see around now, I won’t marry. You can’t find her breed again. I had a picture of what she wanted for me and I would work with that. She wants unity; someone that would solidify the love my siblings and I share.”