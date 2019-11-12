Hadiza, wife of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says her husband now wears two wristwatches.





She also added that he has transformed from being an accidental public servant to an eccentric one.





In 2013, el-Rufai in his autobiography titled “Accidental Public Servant” had documented how after a career in the private sector, he rose to become a minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





In a tweet on Friday, she added that the governor carries two phones.

“Help! My husband has transformed from An Accidental Public Servant to an Eccentric Public Servant,” she tweeted.





“He now wears two wrist watches at the same time; an Apple watch and a Huawei one. He says it’s because he carries two phones.”

In his book, el-Rufai reflected on a life in public service to Nigeria, the challenges faced by the country, and what can be done.





He had also alleged in the book that Obasanjo wanted to extend his stay in office beyond 2007 and that he told his aides about his plans.