Banku Music boss, Mr Eazi has condemned the organizers of ‘The Headies’ for allegedly not giving him the car he won back in 2016 as the ‘Next Rated’ artiste.The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, November 24, 2019, where he threw jabs at Hiptv, organizers of the ‘Headies’ award. The HipTv Twitter handle had posted a photo of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola on it’s Twitter page.“@jtofashion x @mreazi Feeling like Tony Montana and Elvira 🖤 both in that new #JTOxOC collection.”Reacting, Eazi wrote: ”Instead make u gimme my car u dey here dey tweet couple goals,” he wrote.Recall that back in 2016, Eazi edged out Humblesmith, Aramide, and Ycee for the highly coveted prize. Tekno who was initially up for the award was disqualified for not satisfying the basic requirements necessary to sustain his eligibility.Eazi has undoubtedly been one of the most sought after artistes in the music industry this year, with his songs having steadily found ways into the hearts of many fun seekers.