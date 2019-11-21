



Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, alleging unlawful detention and a violation of his rights.





Mompha was arrested by the antigraft agency on October 18th in Abuja on allegation of cybercrime and money laundering.





In his suit filed before the Lagos State High Court Igbosere by his counsel, Gboyega Oyewole SAN, Mompha accused the EFCC of detaining him beyond the constitutionally-allowed period without being charged to court.









He has asked the court to award N5m against the EFCC.









The court is yet to fix any date to hear the case.