



The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, on Monday promised to always cooperate with Governors of the South East in other to ensure peaceful coexistence with their communities in the zone.





Chairman of MACBAN in Southeast, Gidado Siddiki, gave the assurance in his Eid-El-Maulud message in Awka, Anambra State.





The MACBAN Chairman commended Governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, traditional rulers in the communities and other community leaders for their support to the association.





Siddiki also appealed to members and cattle breeders across the country to use the occasion to pray for continued peace, unity among their host communities.





He said: “The highest respect, Muslims all over the World can give in remembrance of Prophet Muhammad is to follow his footsteps of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience and love for one another.





“Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him, let us follow his examples in words and actions by promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.





“Miyetti Allah appreciates the Southeast governors, Traditional Rulers and other community leaders for their support given to the association in the zone.





“We are assuring host communities and our members that my leadership will continue to collaborate with security agencies in the five eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi to guarantee the safety of lives and property.





“We have no other country like ours. So it’s pertinent for all Nigerians irrespective of religious background to live in peace with one another.”