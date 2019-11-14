



The minority leadership crisis rocking the House of Representatives battle that has silenced opposition will next week Wednesday shift to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges turf.Recall that Hon Been Igbakpa, Delta, PDP had moved a motion last week demanding that Hon Kingsley Chinda, Hon Chukwuma Onyeama, Ajibola Muraina and Mohammed Barde should be probed for parading themselves as principal officers of PDP.The House had resolved and mandated the committee to go ahead to probe into the allegation raised by Hon Igbakpa.But Hon Chinda had quickly countered the outcome of the House proceedings stating that he has the mandate of PDP to lead its members.In the short statement, Chinda said ”I am the PDP Caucus leader in the House with the authority and consent of the party.PDP is a registered Poitical Party and a creation of Law and not the Rules of the House.PDP has its leaders in units, communities, amongst students, traders, Professionals and parliamentarians. These leaders are recognised by the party as such.I have the mandate of the PDP to act as its Leader in the House.Also, the party issued a statement making it clear to all that Chinda has the mandate of the party to lead PDP members.Recall that all the minority principal officers in the House were suspended by the party after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila threw the directive of the party into the garbage.His Senate counterpart , Ahmad Lawan duly respected the directive of PDP and allowed Eynnaya Abaribe to lead the opposition.