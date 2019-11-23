Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has accused Abdulaziz Yari, his predecessor, of inciting violence in the state.





According to PUNCH, the governor made the accusation at government house, Gusau, while receiving some firearms that some “repentant bandits” surrendered.





The governor reportedly blamed recent attacks on Yari, saying he could order his arrest if killings continue in the state.





He said it is not a coincidence that attacks occur whenever his predecessor visits.





“I have decided to take this action against the former governor because I observed that whenever he visited the state, there would be attacks and killing of innocent people immediately he left,” Matawalle was quoted to have said.





Fourteen persons were killed on Sunday in an attack on Karaye village in Gummi local government area.





The attack is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and suspected bandits.





Matawalle alleged that his predecessor’s visit was followed by a security breach, which he described as “too much of coincidence.”





“Security is the responsibility of all and I wonder why some people such as the former governor and his followers are not happy with the current development in which the security of the state has significantly improved,” he said.





The governor, therefore, instructed security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anybody found to be responsible for the killings, saying he would not allow “some failed politicians” to destroy the state for their personal interests.





Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Matawalle spoke about attacks.





“Three different attacks were launched when the former governor visited the state and that can’t be coincidence, let there be another attack or violence the next time you set foot in zamfara so help me God. Politicizing peoples lives will never hold as long as I’m Governor,” Mutawalle wrote.