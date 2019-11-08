A massive fire has swept through the popular Oko-Baba Sawmill, a slum in Ebute Meta area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.Several shanties are up in flames as residents run helter and skelter trying to salvage their belongings.Locals are seen trying to put out the fire with bales of water, as officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders are yet to arrive the scene.photo-journalist, Efunla Ayodele who is at the scene says emergency responders are not on site.‘The fire is so massive and people are trying to put it out with water in plastic buckets,” he says.Huge crowd has gained access to the scene and forms the colony of onlookers.An unanimous sympathizer raises the alarm, calling for more hands to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.