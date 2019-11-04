Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Many terrorists operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State have been killed by the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets following the bombardment of their hideouts.Also destroyed in the attacks were operational vehicles belonging to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters hidden under trees.The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement disclosed that, “the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ hideout and neutralized some of their fighters at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.This was accomplished through air strikes conducted on 1 and 2 November 2019, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against own forces”.According to the statement, “the air strike on 1 November was initiated when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilize the vehicles.Similarly, a follow-up attack was executed on 2 November after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.“This occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters.“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.