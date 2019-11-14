



Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Limited, who was arrested for consenting to his daughter’s alleged illegal marriage has been released.





Nasiba, his daughter, confirmed this development on Thursday.





The release followed an order from the Kaduna state high court, where the case is being heard.





Nasiba on Tuesday said her family was being targeted for her refusal to remain in a legally dissolved marriage with Abubakar Musa, her ex-husband whom she said is a childhood friend of Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP).





“I don’t know why the IG is making this a criminal offence. I know my ex-husband is a childhood friend of the IG and he was also instrumental in his appointment as IG, but if the IG wants him married, he should marry off his own daughters to him,” she said.





In a suit with number KDH/KAD/982/2019, Dauda asked the court to restrain the IGP from detaining him or arresting his daughter.





ML Muhammed, the judge, granted Dauda bail and two others arrested with him. He also restrained the IGP from “taking any steps inimical to the determination of the motion on notice”.





The case was adjourned till November 19.





Nasiba said she ended her marriage to Musa owing to physical and emotional abuse. She said her ex-husband assaulted her in ways no one could imagine.





In January, 2018, a Sharia court in Kaduna dissolved the marriage and ordered that Nasiba be allowed to exit her ex-husband’s residence.







