A Kwara State Magistrate Court in Ilorin, the state capital, has remanded a herdsman, Iliasu Abubakar, in Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.Iliasu reportedly confessed to killing his brother, Isah Abubakar, in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government area of the state.The defendant was said to have carried out the act, claiming that Isah Abubakar was having an affair with his wife.He was taken before Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye for culpable homicide contrary to Sections 221 of penal code law.The First Information Report (FIR) said that one Abubakar Umaru of Budo-Aiki, Fulani camp, via Gwanara, reported the matter at the community police post, before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Ilorin, for discreet investigation.According to the FIR, Umaru, who is the father of the two, had gone to the camp of his sons, Isah and Illiasu Abubakar, but found no one around except their cattle.FIR revealed that Umaru found Isah’s body.Isah’s neck reportedly bore machete marks.His brother was nowhere to be found.Investigation revealed that Iliasu may have killed his brother and fled to Oyo State.After he was arrested, the defendant confessed to the police to have cut his brother in the neck because he was having an affair with his wife.The police report noted that the deceased had once claimed to be the father of three-year-old baby his brother’s wife is nThe defendant, after confessing to the crime, said he had warned the deceased severally to desist from the act but failed to listen, and as such, attacked him, FIR said.The prosecutor, Inspector Sanni Abdullah, prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody saying the offences against him is not admissible for bail.He submitted further that the offences cannot be tried at the magistracy hence the need to remand Iliasu till the matter is transferred to the appropriate court for hearing.The prosecutor added that the defendant may commit a similar offence if admitted to bail, saying he should rather be kept in the correctional centre pending the determination of the case.The case continues on November 26.