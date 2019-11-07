 PHOTO: Maina arrives in court in wheelchair | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), has arrived at the federal high court in Abuja in a wheelchair.

He was wheeled into the court by two prison wardens.

The court is expected to rule on his application for bail on Thursday.

