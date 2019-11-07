Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), has arrived at the federal high court in Abuja in a wheelchair.
He was wheeled into the court by two prison wardens.
The court is expected to rule on his application for bail on Thursday.
More to follow…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.