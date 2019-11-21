



Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina, on Thursday, arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the continuation of his trial.





Although the embattled former pensions boss came into Court 6 without a wheelchair, he was supported by two men as he walked slowly into the court.





A t the last adjourned date, November 7, Maina had appeared in court on a wheelchair following alleged health complications.





Maina who was in court alongside his son Faisal is charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Okon Abang had, on Nov. 7, fixed today, Nov. 21, for the continuation of the trial, following an appeal by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Health and Social Welfare, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), H.B. Kori.





Kori had appealed to the court to give him a week to respond to the court order on the true health status of Maina.





Maina, who came into the court on a wheelchair in the last adjourned date, was, on Oct. 25, arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Abang.





NAN reports that while Maina is the 1st defendant in the case, the company was the 2nd defendant.