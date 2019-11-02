Davido has described TBoss as a ''low budget Toke'' after she went live on Instagram on Thursday October 31, to criticise him and his team members for the way they handled the pregnancy allegation made by some girls in a video that went viral a week ago.

Moments after the pregnancy video went viral, Davido vowed to get the said ladies arrested and prosecuted for defamation. And soon after, both ladies shared another video where debunked the pregnancy claim, saying they were only joking.

Not backing down on dealing with the ladies, on Wednesday, Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh, shared a video online showing the ladies after they were apprehended. The ladies identified as Helen and Susan, were filmed in handcuffs

Many Nigerians including the state police command felt it was not in the place of Davido and his team members to put the girls in handcuffs.

Joining in condemning the arrest and parading of the girls, TBoss shared a video on Thursday night in which she stated that Davido acted primitively by putting the girls in handcuff.

She also described the act as "bullying", adding that it is quite sad that Davido and members of his team will get away with it.









Davido and his brother have reacted to the video. See what they wrote below. Meanwhile TBoss is yet to respond.

