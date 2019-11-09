A loaded fuel tanker fell in Lagos on Saturday along Ikeja, close to the local airport.According to the police unit, Rapid Response Squad, via its official Twitter handle, the incident happened on Saturday morning and the content had already started spilling as of the time they tweeted.Both the RRS and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency advised motorists to seek alternative routes.The government agencies also revealed that emergency services were already on the scene.RRS tweeted, “A loaded fuel tanker has fallen outward MM2. It’s presently spilling content on the road. Area cordoned off by emergency responders. Efforts in progress to avert disaster. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.”