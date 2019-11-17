 LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS - Kogi & Bayelsa Governorship Elections | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS - Kogi & Bayelsa Governorship Elections

10:21 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


Welcome to NigerianEye.com's live coverage of the announcements of results of the 2019 Governorship elections in Kogi & Bayelsa state.

 (Please refresh page for new updates)



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:20 PM - We await the commencement of activities at the Bayelsa collation centre tonight. A couple of top INEC officials have just made their way into the hall



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top