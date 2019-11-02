



The Zamfara state house of assembly has suspended Sani Galadi, Shinkafi local government chairman, from office for allegedly diverting N23 million support fund for banditry victims.According to a statement issued by Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, public relations officer of the house, the chairman was suspended for three months.The support fund was provided by the immediate past administration in the state.The council explained that Galadi was suspended on Friday at the assembly’s plenary presided over by Nasiru Magarya, speaker of the house.“The decision followed an interim report submitted by the chairman of the house committee on public petitions, Yusuf Kanoma (PDP, Maru North) alleging that Galadi diverted N23 million meant to support victims of armed banditry attacks,” the statement read.“After careful study and subsequent deliberations of the report on the floor of the House, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to suspend the council chairman for three months, pending the completion of the assembly’s investigation on the matter.”The house had also received a progress report on Ahmad Abubakar, the chairman of Maradun local government council, who was suspended over an alleged security breach in the area.“The house also unanimously agreed to extend Abubakar’s suspension by six months.”