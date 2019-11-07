 Leave titles, perform, Nigerians tell Sanwo-Olu as he adopts ‘Mr Governor’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerians have advised Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to leave the issue of his preferred title and improve on his performance in office.

On Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu announced that he would no longer go by the prefix, ‘Your Excellency’ and would rather be addressed as ‘Mr Governor.’

His announcement generated a lot of reactions on Twitter that as of the time of filing this report, “Mr Governor” is one of the top three trending topics on the social media platform.

A Twitter user said in Pidgin English, “Whether na Bros Governor or Uncle Governor or Mr Governor…na work we wan see.”


See reactions:



