Lagosians have been complaining that Sanwo-olu is not performing as a Governor.



Sanwo-olu finally heard their complain and changed his title from "his Excellency" to "Mr Governor."



This is responsive leadership. When your people talk, you ACT. Congratulations to all Lagosians👏 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 6, 2019

Your Exellency o, Mr. Governor o...... performance ni koko. pic.twitter.com/RDxKDvw8hH — Mr. Kermit (@O_ssai) November 6, 2019

Whether na Bros Governor

or Uncle Governor or

Mr Governor...



Na work we wan see! pic.twitter.com/Gm0kEzj5pj — Professional Beggar (@Sheddi_younG) November 6, 2019

Nigerians have advised Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to leave the issue of his preferred title and improve on his performance in office.On Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu announced that he would no longer go by the prefix, ‘Your Excellency’ and would rather be addressed as ‘Mr Governor.’His announcement generated a lot of reactions on Twitter that as of the time of filing this report, “Mr Governor” is one of the top three trending topics on the social media platform.A Twitter user said in Pidgin English, “Whether na Bros Governor or Uncle Governor or Mr Governor…na work we wan see.”See reactions: