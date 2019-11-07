Nigerians have advised Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to leave the issue of his preferred title and improve on his performance in office.
On Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu announced that he would no longer go by the prefix, ‘Your Excellency’ and would rather be addressed as ‘Mr Governor.’
His announcement generated a lot of reactions on Twitter that as of the time of filing this report, “Mr Governor” is one of the top three trending topics on the social media platform.
A Twitter user said in Pidgin English, “Whether na Bros Governor or Uncle Governor or Mr Governor…na work we wan see.”
See reactions:
Lagosians have been complaining that Sanwo-olu is not performing as a Governor.— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 6, 2019
Sanwo-olu finally heard their complain and changed his title from "his Excellency" to "Mr Governor."
This is responsive leadership. When your people talk, you ACT. Congratulations to all Lagosians👏
Your Exellency o, Mr. Governor o...... performance ni koko. pic.twitter.com/RDxKDvw8hH— Mr. Kermit (@O_ssai) November 6, 2019
Whether na Bros Governor— Professional Beggar (@Sheddi_younG) November 6, 2019
or Uncle Governor or
Mr Governor...
Na work we wan see! pic.twitter.com/Gm0kEzj5pj
