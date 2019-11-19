The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, administered the oath of office on Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, a Peoples Democratic Party member representing Sokoto South Senatorial District.He replaced Shehu Tambuwal of the All Progressives Congress, who was sacked by the appeal court penultimate week.The development has reduced the numbers of APC senators to 63 while PDP rose to 43 and Young Progressive Party, one.One seat is currently outstanding in Kogi West Senatorial District