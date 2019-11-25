Two members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for attempting to maim two occupants of a vehicle in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state.The suspects, Abbey Kolawole and Ikenna Eze, were arrested by residents of the area and handed over to operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad.Kolawole and Eze, in company with one Femi, who is currently at large, were said to have accosted the occupants of the vehicle, who were having a discussion, and ordered them to alight from the vehicle.It was gathered that when the victims refused to alight from the vehicle, the gang leader, Femi, shot in the air and threatened to shoot the victims.However, residents of the area apprehended Kolawole and Eze and handed them over to the RRS operatives, while Femi escaped.Eze, in his statement to the police, alleged that Femi had threatened to kill one of the occupants of the vehicle because he had earlier stormed Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company with other cult members and threatened to kill him, adding that Femi, in retaliation, wanted to maim the yet-to-be-identified victim.He said, “Femi invited us to the house of one of the occupants of the vehicle, who is a resident of Shagari Estate, Iyana-Ipaja, with the intent of killing him, because he had threatened to kill Femi.“The man had earlier gone to Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company with cult members and threatened to kill him, but Femi wanted to maim the man first. Our plan was to shoot the man in the leg but after firing the first shot in the air, the gun hooked and before he could reload it, residents had gathered to check what was happening and were moving towards us; so, we fled in different directions and abandoned our gun.“Femi was the one who knew the area; he escaped while we strangers in that community, were arrested.”According to the police, a locally-made double-barrelled cut-to-size shotgun, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the suspects, who confirmed that they were members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.Commending the residents of the Shagari Estate in the Ipaja area for cooperating with the police in the arrest of the robbers, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, urged other communities in the state to partner the personnel of the command in fighting crime.