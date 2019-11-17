 #KogiDecides - Smart Adeyemi poised to defeat Dino Melaye in Kogi West senatorial rerun | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC is leading in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election held on Saturday.

The results of six out of the seven local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government areas indicated that Adeyemi is leading Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP.

The results declared are:



Ijumu LGA Result

APC - 11,425

PDP - 7,587


Kabba/Bunu Result

APC - 15,037

PDP - 8,974


Yagba East LGA Result

APC - 6,633

PDP - 7,745


Mopa-Muro LGA Result

APC - 4,874

PDP - 3,704


Yagba West LGA Result

APC - 7,868

PDP - 8,860


Kogi LGA Result

APC -14,168

PDP - 9,784





