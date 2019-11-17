Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC is leading in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election held on Saturday.
The results of six out of the seven local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government areas indicated that Adeyemi is leading Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP.
The results declared are:
Ijumu LGA Result
APC - 11,425
PDP - 7,587
Kabba/Bunu Result
APC - 15,037
PDP - 8,974
Yagba East LGA Result
APC - 6,633
PDP - 7,745
Mopa-Muro LGA Result
APC - 4,874
PDP - 3,704
Yagba West LGA Result
APC - 7,868
PDP - 8,860
Kogi LGA Result
APC -14,168
PDP - 9,784
