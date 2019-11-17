Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC is leading in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election held on Saturday.The results of six out of the seven local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government areas indicated that Adeyemi is leading Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP.The results declared are:APC - 11,425PDP - 7,587APC - 15,037PDP - 8,974APC - 6,633PDP - 7,745APC - 4,874PDP - 3,704APC - 7,868PDP - 8,860APC -14,168PDP - 9,784