



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammad Adamu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all security aides attached to governors, their deputies, public office holders, politicians and other personalities involved in the Bayelsa and Kogi States election.





This was disclosed by the Deputy Inspector General, DIG of Police in charge of operations at the Force Headquarters, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, while addressing journalists yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.





Ali disclosed that security aides would remain withdrawn from the affected politicians and public office holders until the elections are over.





He stated that the Force has made adequate deployments to guarantee a safe environment for the conduct of Saturday’s elections.





Ali said: “We are not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to pose during the elections in both states.





“To such elements, we must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had enough of electoral violence.





“Hence, while the Nigeria Police shall strive to guarantee a peaceful and secure space for all political parties and the citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights, we shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserved justice any person or group of persons that attempt to threaten the democratic order in Kogi and Bayelsa states.”