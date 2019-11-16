



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has displayed help lines for voters to contact in case of any emergency in Bayelsa and Kogi States respectively.





INEC displayed the information on its official Twitter page.





The post reads: “In case of EMERGENCY, please call INEC on:





“Hotlines: 0700-2255-4632, 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649

08180958715, 08180958717, 08180958709

09025038466, 07086945927, 08120183063

07062896047, 08105119010, 08146697603.”