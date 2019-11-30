



Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday said he will go to court to challenge the outcome of the Kogi West Senatorial Election over what he termed as fraud.





Melaye, after casting his vote, said if The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, did not review the initial poll, he would head to court.





According to him,, “What we have as result is fraud… a major fraud.”





Melaye said INEC must cancel the election in Kogi West in general as it was fraudulent, adding that his going to court was inevitable if INEC refused.





He said he hoped that the supplementary election would not look like the one conducted on 16 November, 2019.







