The candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Kogi West Senatorial election, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has urged members of his party to ensure that the party wins massively in the supplementary poll on November 30.Adeyemi, who is already leading the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, with over 20,000 votes in the rerun election said the party would work hard to win 90 per cent of the votes in the units where election would hold again.The senator spoke on Saturday in Lokoja as the Independent National Electoral Commission fixed November 30 for the supplementary poll.The senator said despite having a comfortable lead, the party must not be complacent, but should rather double its efforts to get the remaining votes.He said, “Party members must mobilise and fight like never before for the remaining votes. We must commence house to house move, and telephone contacts to the 30,000 PVC holders.“We must not look at the supplementary election with a view that our opponent is politically paralysed by now; rather, we must work towards capturing at least 90 percent of the votes.“Our aim is to get 30000 out of the 31000 PVC holders of the 40000 registered voters in the affected areas; whether our opponents are ready or not is secondary.”