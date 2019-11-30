Voting has been concluded in the Kogi West supplementary election and counting of votes has started in the 53 polling units where supplementary election took place today.





Early report shows that in GRA Asuta ward 01 Kabba, APC had 254 while PDP had 95; But in the same town, Town Hall, polling Unit 002, Asuta Ward, APC had 48 while PDP had 98.





With other results yet to be collated, the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye has raised the red flag again, alleging alteration of results.





In a tweet, he commended the voters in the district for voting for him, against the APC rival, Smart Adeyemi. At the same time, he claimed magic results were emerging.

Im very proud of the electorates in Kogi West. You voted me today but prepared results already in place. We will fight to the end. illegality shall never stand. Magic results everywhere.- SDM. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 30, 2019

After sorting and counting in each affected polling unit, the results will be taken to the Local Government for further addition. They will thereafter be transferred to Lokoja for final collation and announcement.





Voting was peaceful in Lokoja and other areas of the Senatorial District including Odolu in Kabba, Aiyetoro-Gbedde and Demonstration Primary School, Asuta Ward, voting unit of PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.





At the Ward B Unit 001, Karaworo, near Pararanda, in Lokoja, accreditation began as early as 8am, after which voting commenced.





While early hours voters’ turnout was impressive, however there was voter apathy, as most polling units witnessed no voters three hours before the 2pm closing of voting.





Sorting and counting were also smooth without any rancour. Rerun elections also took place for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency seat.