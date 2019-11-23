The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has warned members of the party not to see his opponent, Senator Dino Melaye, as politically paralyzed.





He urged the party members not to over relax, but give their all to win next Saturday’s Kogi West supplementary poll.





Adeyemi is already leading his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent and current member representing the district at the National Assembly, Melaye, with over 20, O00 votes in the last Saturday Appeal Court ordered rerun.





Adeyemi (APC) has already polled 80,118, while Melaye (PDP) scored 59,548 giving a margin of 20,670.





The APC candidate spoke to reporters on Friday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the date for the supplementary election .





“We as party members must mobilize and fight like never before, for the remaining votes. We must commence house to house move and telephone contact of the 30,000 PVC holders,” Adeyemi said.





“We must not look at the supplementary election with a view that our opponent is politically paralyzed by now. We must work towards capturing at least 90 percent of the vote.





“Our aim is to get 30,000 out of the 31,000 PVC holders of the 40,000 registered voters in the affected areas; whether our opponents are ready or not is secondary.





“I sincerely thank you for your support and solidarity in the last Saturday outing, my full address will be after the rerun election is concluded.





“But for now, let us resume with more vigour and determination in our efforts towards the November 30 supplementary election. Let us go from house to house to mobilize people out for the exercise. We must give the election our all,” he said.