



Ahead of this Saturday’s Kogi West supplementary and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun election, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, began the distribution of election materials to the areas for the exercise.





The materials which were stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lokoja, were taken delivery in the presence of INEC officials, including the National Commissioner for Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, Representatives of the concerned political parties, personnel from security agencies and reporters.





Haruna explained that the materials were for onward distribution to the affected areas that the supplementary poll is to be conducted in Kogi West and in the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.





“We are taking the materials for the 53 polling units in the Kogi West Senatorial District and the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.





“We are ready; all the materials are here, and we are set to receive them from the CBN.





“The charge is that the people should come out to cast their votes and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and for the politicians to be mindful of their conduct.





“We already prepared for the election on the 16th. So, it’s just a continuation. We have changed our personnel to conduct themselves in a free and fair manner, and the electorates, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner,” he said.





The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Prof James Apam said that the commission was more than ready for the election, as all the logistics and funding have been provided.





The Kogi West Senatorial District supplementary will hold across 53 polling units while the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency rerun will hold in 22 polling units.