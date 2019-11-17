



Dino, Melaye, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Kogi West Senatorial District election, on Sunday claimed that National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Polling Officers are being forced to sign election results.





According to Melaye, NYSC Officers at the early hours of Sunday were forced to sign new election results.





He also added that figures had been changed at local government collation centers in the state and results were being compromised by returning officers.





Melaye disclosed this on his official Twitter page.

He wrote: “NYSC pooling officers forced to sign new results. What class of desperation.In God alone I trust





“Figures being changed across the Local Government collation centers. Absolute compromise by returning officers.”