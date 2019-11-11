



Five days to the Kogi State governorship elections, suspected political thugs, early Monday morning, burnt down the Kogi State Social Democratic Party (SDP) state secretariat in Lokoja.





Recall that the SDP secretariat was earlier attacked on Sunday where windows and doors of the Secretariat were shattered while banners, posters and other campaign materials at the Secretariat were destroyed.





The party had earlier alleged that there is an ongoing plan to attack the convoy of the SDP candidate, Barr Natasha Akpoti adding that the unfolding event has affirmed the allegation.





As at the time of filing this report, an official statement has not been released by the party