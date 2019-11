A Human Rights Activist, Mr Mike Ebah, on Wednesday, prayed a Federal High Court in Abuja to make an order disqualifying Musa Wada, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Kogi in the Nov. 16 governorship election on alleged poor mental health records.





NAN reports that the prayer was contained in a suit bearing file No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1375/19 instituted by Sunday Ehimoni, a Human Rights Activist and filed by his Counsel, Mr Mike Ebah.





The plaintiff is also seeking an order of the court disqualifying Wada from contesting the election by virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and (b) of the Constitution being a person with allegedly unsound mind.





The other defendants in the suits are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The suit is also seeking a declaration that the 3rd defendant is of unsound mind in view of his medical records which emanated from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.





The suit is also seeking a declaration that by virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and 2 (a) (b) of the Constitution, Wada has been a person of alleged unsound mind is not fit to contest election to the office of Governor of Kogi state.





The plaintiff is seeking another declaration that 3rd Defendant provided false information regarding his mental health as contained in INEC Form CF001 submitted by the 1st defendant (PDP) to the 2nd defendant (INEC).





The suit therefore, prays the court to disqualify Wada following the combination of actions of the three defendant who by these acts violated Section 31(2), (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).





The plaintiff alleges that the defendants’ actions were also in violation of Section 182 (1) (c) and 2(b) of the constitution (as amended).





In the circumstances, the plaintiff is asking the court to decide whether in the light of the 3rd defendant’s medical records which emanated from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, he (Wada) ought not to be declared a person of unsound mind.





The suit is also asking the court to decide whether by virtue of Sections 182 (1) (c) and 2 (a) (b) of the Constitution, Wada should still be allowed to contest the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.