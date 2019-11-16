Some journalists who are covering the governorship election in Ayetoro area of Kogi State were attacked by some youths after thugs ran off with ballot boxes at Ward 01, Unit 004, where Dino Melaye had earlier voted.Thugs numbering about 10 invaded the polling unit in two Hilux vans and a Honda Civic car, shooting into the air and targeting the ballot boxes.The ballot boxes were eventually taken away, while some boys in the community chased the vehicles with no success.A young man, simply identified as Dami, who just left a local eatery and was passing through the polling unit was shot in the leg and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.Enraged by the action of the thugs, youths in the community blocked roads leading to the area with tyres, which they set on fire.The PUNCH’s Correspondent and journalists from The Nation, Splash FM and others were trapped in the violence that ensued.When eventually the journalists made their way out of the community, the angry youths shifted attention to the journalists, damaging one of their vehicles in the process.