Information reaching us from the Kogi Election Situation room has it that an unidentified official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was abducted at the SUBEB polling unit in Lokoja.The abduction occurred after gunmen shot sporadically into the air while voting was going on.It was gathered voters scampered for safety before the gunmen went away with the official.Meanwhile, voting has ended at Bishop Crowther LGEA Primary School Lokoja.Sorting of votes and counting of ballots commenced at 2pm.