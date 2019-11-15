



Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kogi West Senatorial candidate in Saturday’s election, has alleged that there are plots to rig the election in favour of the State Governor, Yahaya Bello and Smart Adeyemi. The Senator also claimed he has video evidence of the alleged plot.





Melaye said the plot to rig the election was hatched during a meeting between Bello and his thugs last night.





In a series of tweets, the sacked lawmaker also outlined some of the agenda reached at the meeting to include, snatching of ballot boxes among others.

He Tweeted: “The outcome of the meeting between Bello & his thugs last night: Karaku and DG Govt house to remain in Lokoja, Gov to rush back to Lokoja after voting, Lokoja and Kogi LGAs to be rigged for Bello & Smart, Vehicles released for snatching of ballot boxes, Stop Dino.





“100k advance given to middle leaders of security agencies. Eyes on every activity of Bello. Video evidence available. They have more money than sense, while I have more sense than money.”