



Ballot snatching and smashing have been reported from Senator Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Kogi state.





The Nation reported that hoodlums who arrived in a black Hilux van and Honda Civic car broke one of the boxes and carted away the other, while shooting into the air.





Those who were yet to vote scamper for safety as the thugs arrived the unit.





Hoodlums also reportedly attacked the town hall polling unit and carted away the ballot boxes.





Journalists and Election observers scampered for safety.





Apart from the governorship election in the state, a senatorial election is going on simultaneously in Kogi West. It pits Melaye with Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.