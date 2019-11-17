Out of the 16 local government results declared so far, Bello has beaten his PDP challenger, Engineer Musa Wada in 11 out of 16, winning in two of them , Okene and Adavi, with large margins. There are five local governments left to be declared including the capital, Lokoja.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results for Adavi and Okene.At the INEC collation office in Lokoja, the PDP agent, Mr. Joe Agada said the figures were outrageous.In Adavi, APC polled – 64,657 votes, while the PDP polled – 366 votes. In Okene, the APC polled 112,762 votes while the PDP got a miserable 139 votes.Mr. Agada’s contention was that the turnout of voters was suspicious as it ran against what was recorded in the presidential election in February.He urged INEC to reject the results.Professor Ibrahim Umar, the Returning Officer of the Kogi Governorship election, asked the PDP agent to put his observations and complaints to paper, and file it at the appropriate quarters.Prof. Umar is the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University.APC 3,679PDP 2,145SDP 244APC 64,657PDP 366SDP 279Omala LGAPC 8,473PDP 14,403SDP 567APC 11,627PDP 7,587SDP 223APC 112,764PDP 139SDP 50APC : 3679PDP: 2145SDP: 244APC 15,364PDP 8,084SDP 364APC 14,097PDP 9,404SDP 657APC 6,735PDP 7,546SDP 220APC. 8075PDP. 11195SDP 208APC 4,953PDP 3,581SDP 95APC 36,954PDP 478SDP 3,095APC 17,952PDP 5,565SDP 323APC 4,602PDP 13,962SDP 221APC 16,876PDP 8,155SDP 262APC 7,868PDP 8,860SDP 211