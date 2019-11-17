The Peoples Democratic Party has raised objections to some of the results announced for the governorship election in Kogi state, in which the incumbent, Yahaya Bello is in a very big lead.
Out of the 16 local government results declared so far, Bello has beaten his PDP challenger, Engineer Musa Wada in 11 out of 16, winning in two of them , Okene and Adavi, with large margins. There are five local governments left to be declared including the capital, Lokoja.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results for Adavi and Okene.
At the INEC collation office in Lokoja, the PDP agent, Mr. Joe Agada said the figures were outrageous.
In Adavi, APC polled – 64,657 votes, while the PDP polled – 366 votes. In Okene, the APC polled 112,762 votes while the PDP got a miserable 139 votes.
Mr. Agada’s contention was that the turnout of voters was suspicious as it ran against what was recorded in the presidential election in February.
He urged INEC to reject the results.
Professor Ibrahim Umar, the Returning Officer of the Kogi Governorship election, asked the PDP agent to put his observations and complaints to paper, and file it at the appropriate quarters.
Prof. Umar is the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University.
Results declared:
Ogori/Magongo Local Govt
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
SDP 244
Adavi LG
APC 64,657
PDP 366
SDP 279
Omala LG
APC 8,473
PDP 14,403
SDP 567
Ijumu LG
APC 11,627
PDP 7,587
SDP 223
Okene LG
APC 112,764
PDP 139
SDP 50
Kabba/Bunu LG
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
SDP 364
Kogi Koton-Karfe LG
APC 14,097
PDP 9,404
SDP 657
Yagba East LG
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
SDP 220
Igalamela Odolu
APC. 8075
PDP. 11195
SDP 208
Mopa Muro LG
APC 4,953
PDP 3,581
SDP 95
Okehi LG
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3,095
Ajaokuta LG
APC 17,952
PDP 5,565
SDP 323
Idah LG
APC 4,602
PDP 13,962
SDP 221
Olamaboro LG
APC 16,876
PDP 8,155
SDP 262
Yagba West LG
APC 7,868
PDP 8,860
SDP 211
