



Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the governorship election scheduled to hold in Kogi state on Saturday, November 16.





The popular cleric made the prediction in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent when discussing what Nigerians should expect in the coming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.





Primate Ayodele said though the people of Kogi state were completely tired of Yahaya Bello, the governor will still win a second term because the main opposition in the party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is not organised to win the poll.





He stated that the PDP has lost the Kogi election because the party is going into oblivion in the state. He noted that Governor Bello will still retain his seat except God changes the fate of things.





“People of Kogi are tired of the governor completely, but PDP are not on ground, the PDP they have lost Kogi state by themselves, the fact remains that PDP is going oblivion in Kogi state,” he said.





The cleric also called on Senator Dino Melaye to brace up for the Kogi west senatorial district election to avoid getting a result he does not want.





Primate Ayodele said he foresaw rigging and manipulation in the day of the election and urged Melaye to be prepared for challenges.