Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said he expects nothing less than 100 per cent votes from the state’s central senatorial district on Saturday.The governor said this on Monday at a rally in his home constituency of Agaza.Bello said, “Amidst the scarce resources, amidst challenges in my first term, we are able to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people.”The governor maintained that his administration ensured the equitable distribution of infrastructure across the state, placed premium on security of lives and properties, a feat he noted helped in opening the state to opportunities and investment.The governor urged the people to exercise their franchise, insisting that nothing less than 100 per cent votes was expected from the area on November 16.