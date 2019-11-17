The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday rejected what it termed fictitious results being reeled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from Okene and other areas to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).PDP demanded the “immediate cancellation of such allocated results, particularly in Okene Local Government Area.”A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, maintained that “nobody can accept the provocative alteration of results from polling units as well as allocation of fictitious votes, particularly the awarding of 112, 000 votes to APC in Okene.”PDP stated that the people of Kogi State have “glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce our vote of and allocate imported figures to the APC.”The party cautioned “INEC not to ever declare such mutilated results as they will not be accepted by the people.”“Our party hopes that this apparent moves to allocate fictitious results to the APC has no bearing with the allegations in the public space that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC had compromised highly placed INECofficials with huge sums of money to alter result in favour of the APC.“We, therefore, caution the INEC to note that any attempt to declare the figures being bandied for the APC will be a validation of the bribery allegation.“The only way out is for INEC to cancel and drop the fictitious figures being bandied and declare only the results from votes cast and declared at the respective polling units,” the statement added.