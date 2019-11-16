



The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, has decried maltreatment against the party’s agent in Kogi Central.





Akpoti alleged that SDP’s agent, Bello Muhammad Sadiq was arrested, beaten and chased away from a polling unit at Kuroko 2, Kogi Central.





She made the disclosure in a tweet on her official Twitter handle, on Saturday.





Akpoti tweeted: “SDP agents arrested & chased away from polling units in Kogi Central. Bello Muhammad Sadiq was last seen beaten up at Kuroko 2. His whereabout’s unknown. Nigeria Police Force.





“Nigeria Police attention to Obeiba. Gun shots as I’m about heading to polling unit to cast my vote. One injured.”