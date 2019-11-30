



The gunmen, who kidnapped Ibrahim Pada, a third class traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje area council of the federal capital territory (FCT), have threatened to kill him if ransom is not paid.





Pada has been in the kidnappers’ den since Wednesday.





It was learnt that members of the traditional ruler’s council were at the ministry of the FCT seeking help to raise an undisclosed sum to secure his release.





Pada was said to have been kidnapped about 1.30 am on Wednesday at his residence by gunmen, who wore military fatigues.

They were said to have shot sporadically in the air before whisking away the chief.





Two children of the traditional ruler were reportedly injured in the attack.





Abuja has witnessed an uptick in cases of kidnapping recently.





In September, five persons were kidnapped in the city within 24 hours.





In October, nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were kidnapped in Pegi, a community in Kuje area council.





The latest incident comes weeks after Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, said Abuja is one of the safest cities in the world.



