Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and media personality, Kemi Adetiba has commended BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke.Adetiba writing via her verified Twitter handle said Mercy flaunts her win with no apologies.‘The King Of Boys’ director further urged Mercy to milk all the opportunities that might come her way.In her words:” “I REALLY like Mercy (lastest winner BBN) she flaunts that win with no apologies. No unnecessary humbling of the achievement, or the fact that she’s a winner. It’s all “Milk this cow… The best way we know how!!”“Do your Thang mama. Get them for all the got… You won,” she tweeted.Recall that Mercy Eke recently provided an insight into what she would do with her prize money.At the beginning of the reality TV show , Eke was asked what she would do with her prize money in the event she wins, she had answered, “I want to start my own fashion brand or label.”