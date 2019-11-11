



Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned those attacking President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, for celebrating his birthday in London with his family, to stop.





Daura turned 80 years at the weekend and has received congratulatory messages from President Buhari, Bola Tinubu among others.





A video of him celebrating his birthday in London with his family members hit the internet on Sunday and has received a lot of negative comments from Nigerians who see the 80-year-old as one of the major problems of the country under the administration of President Buhari.





Daura is said to be a top member of the alleged cabal controlling the affairs of the current government.

Just recently, there was a major fight between a member of his family and the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.





However, Fani-Kayode, a major critic of the cabal and the Presidency, said there is no need to insult the elder statesman.





In a tweet on Sunday night, the former Aviation Minister said, “I watched the video of Baba Mamman Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London.





“Many have been insulting them for it. I see nothing wrong with an elderly man celebrating his birthday with his family. Opposition ought to be kept within the limits of decency!”