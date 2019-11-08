Kanye West, US rapper, on Thursday, revived speculation that he is interested in running for president in 2024.





The 42-year-old entrepreneur and record producer reiterated his desire for the highest office in the United States during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City.





“When I run for president in 2024…,’ West began his sentence which aroused laughter from the audience in the room.





“We’re going to definitely- yo whatchu all laughing at?” West reacted to the laughing crowd.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”





“What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”





Kanye says he's running for president in 2024 Does he have your vote?Kanye says he's running for president in 2024 pic.twitter.com/kBVlshA93d November 8, 2019

The ‘Jesus is King‘crooner also said that he may legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.”





“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said.





“It will be on the license plate.”





West’s presidential run was first speculated in 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards.