Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, the Emir of Karaye in Kano State, has called for proper investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man, Abdulkadir Nasiru, allegedly tortured by the police.





NAN reports that Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, the Information Officer, Karaye Local Government/Emirate Council, echoed the monarch’s demand in a statement in Kano on Sunday.





Gunduwawa said the emir made the call after receiving report of the incident from the father of the deceased, Malam Nasiru Madobi, and the District Head of Madobi in his palace.





The emir called on the commissioner of police in the state to ensure proper investigation into the alleged torture of Abdulkadir by some police officers in Madobi Division before his death.

Abubakar urged the Police Command in Kano State to investigate the alleged collection of N8, 000 from the elder brother of the deceased before granting him bail to take him to the hospital.





He called on the command to ensure that all those behind the act were brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.





The monarch said Karaye Emirate Council would ensure that justice prevailed in the matter and enjoined the people to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.





He also charged them to always embrace peace and be tolerant for sustainable development to take place.





The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident and said four policemen had been arrested in connection with the incident.





Haruna disclosed that the case had been transferred to the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.