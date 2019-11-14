JUST IN: VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos 4:34 PM Motunrayo Ogundipe 0 Metro A+ A- Print Email Barely a week after popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island was razed by fire, Tejuosho market, Yaba, Lagos State is on fire The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment Details later.. View this post on Instagram Just In: Tears as fire breaks out at #Tejuosho market, #Yaba, #LagosState A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Nov 14, 2019 at 6:56am PST Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com Share to:
