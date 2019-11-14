 JUST IN: VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Barely a week after popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island was razed by fire, Tejuosho market, Yaba, Lagos State is on fire


The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment

